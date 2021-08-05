Police seek public's help in identifying woman found dead in Casa Grande

article

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who was found dead in Casa Grande in June.

According to police, the body was found on June 5 on Tank Road, north of Ghost Ranch Road.

"Unfortunately, the body was decomposed beyond recognition, and we have not been able to identify this person," police said.

On Thursday, police released a sketch of the victim's face and of a left-shoulder tattoo that shows the words "Baby Face Rick" with angel wings above it. The woman also has a tattoo of a small flower with a vine and leaves on her lower-left leg.

She is believed to be white, Hispanic, or Native American and is 20-30 years old.

The cause of her death is unknown at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 520-521-8711 ext. 6334.

