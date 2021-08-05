Expand / Collapse search

Police seek public's help in identifying woman found dead in Casa Grande

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Casa Grande
FOX 10 Phoenix
casa grande woman body found article

  (Casa Grande Police Department)

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who was found dead in Casa Grande in June.

According to police, the body was found on June 5 on Tank Road, north of Ghost Ranch Road.

"Unfortunately, the body was decomposed beyond recognition, and we have not been able to identify this person," police said.

On Thursday, police released a sketch of the victim's face and of a left-shoulder tattoo that shows the words "Baby Face Rick" with angel wings above it. The woman also has a tattoo of a small flower with a vine and leaves on her lower-left leg.

She is believed to be white, Hispanic, or Native American and is 20-30 years old.

The cause of her death is unknown at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 520-521-8711 ext. 6334.

Arizona Headlines

2 top aides to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey leaving for new jobs
slideshow

2 top aides to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey leaving for new jobs

Both Daniel Scarpinato and Gretchen Conger have served on Ducey’s staff since he took office in 2015.

Interim Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover gets full-time job
slideshow

Interim Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover gets full-time job

Glover joined Tempe police in 1999 and held roles in various divisions of the department including four years as a commander over areas such as the Professional Standards Bureau, Organizational Services Division and Criminal/Special Investigations and SWAT.

150 Arizona doctors call for statewide school mask mandate
slideshow

150 Arizona doctors call for statewide school mask mandate

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman is also calling on the governor to repeal his ban on mask mandates in schools.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.