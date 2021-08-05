Interim Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover gets full-time job

article

Interim Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover has been appointed to the job full time after nine months of serving in the role. He is the city’s first Black police chief.

Glover had retired from the police force after a 20-year career with the Tempe Police Department. But he was named interim chief last October.

He began his law enforcement career as a Mesa police patrol officer in 1998.

Glover joined Tempe police in 1999 and held roles in various divisions of the department including four years as a commander over areas such as the Professional Standards Bureau, Organizational Services Division and Criminal/Special Investigations and SWAT.

Glover has a degree in education from Northern Arizona University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Phoenix.

