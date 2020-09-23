Retired commander named Tempe interim police chief

The City of Tempe announced on Sept. 23 an interim police chief following the resignation of Sylvia Moir.

Retired commander Jeff Glover has been tapped to lead the department for one year beginning Oct. 12.

Glover will become the department's first African American chief. He worked as a Tempe police officer for 20 years before retiring in January.

Retired commander Jeff Glover has been tapped to lead the department for one year beginning Oct. 12. (City of Tempe)

“This is an incredible moment and opportunity for me to contribute to the department and the city I love so much,” Glover said. “My professional life has been about serving others and I want to once again bring my passion for service to this community and to my Tempe Police sisters and brothers. We can and will rise to this occasion and will work together to hear and implement what our community expects from policing in this new day.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.