Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir resigns, will leave role Oct. 25

Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir, the first female chief in the department's history, has resigned and will leave her role effective Oct. 25.

City Manager Andrew Ching has accepted Moir's resignation and will appoint an interim police chief soon, according to a news release.

"Chief Moir has dedicated her professional life to Tempe for nearly five years, " said Ching. "That time and care devoted to our community is deserving of sincere thanks. I am grateful for her service to the Tempe Police Department."

Mayor Corey Woods announced he will convene a new public safety advisory board this fall, which will examine data, policies, hiring, use of technologies, training, and how the city engages with people who are Black, Indigenous and people of color, as well as those with mental health challenges.

“Chief Moir served the residents of Tempe well,” Woods said. “She cares deeply for our community members and Tempe Police employees, and she has worked tirelessly to move our department forward. I have truly enjoyed working with her and wish her all the best.”

