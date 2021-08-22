Police looking for answers after unidentified gunman reportedly walks onto Payson High campus

article

Investigators with the Payson Police Department are searching for a gunman who they say came onto the Payson High School campus Sunday morning and confronted a staff member.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. when the unidentified man entered the administrative building. Police say the employee the man confronted wasn't harmed and was able to call 911.

Before officers got to the school, they learned the man left in a newer model white Toyota Tacoma with a female who was reportedly waiting inside the truck. Investigators believe the female is connected to the school in some way and are also searching for her.

"Keep in mind the vehicle may belong to a parent or uninvolved person," the department said.

Anyone who may know information about this incident is asked to call the Payson Police Department at 928-474-3288.

"Initial indications are that this may have been a burglary attempt. With that said, we understand the concerns that any incident like this creates. We have been in close contact with PUSD Superintendent Linda Gibson and are always working hard to ensure the safety of our students. We will have extra officers assigned to the schools Monday morning," Payson Police said.

Adding, there isn't an indication of a threat to any Payson school campus as of Sunday night.

Payson High School is located near Goodfellow Road and Wade Lane.

Police released several security camera photos from the incident.

