As summer heat continues, drowning deaths in Arizona are on the rise

As of July, there have been 24 drowning deaths in Maricopa and Pinal counties. To combat this issue, a local attorney and public safety advocate is using his voice to raise awareness about drowning deaths in the community.

Ever since Valley resident Jenni Pulliam installed a pool in her home last year, she's made sure her five-year-old son, Wyatt, is always being looked after.

"My husband and I always have a plan in place," Pulliam said. "You want to avoid the perfect storm by planning for the perfect storm."

She says she was hesitant to put in the pool but noted that they've taken every precaution to make sure everyone stays safe.

"Just living in Arizona -- I'm from Michigan, you don't hear about drownings as much back there as you do here," Pulliam said. "It just feels like all year long, you constantly hear and see drowning cases on the news."

Being prepared and keeping a watchful eye is exactly what local attorney Marc Lamber says people can do to prevent drownings.

"I'm a personal injury lawyer and I get too many calls on drowning cases, and they're all preventable," Lamber says.

He says a pool fence is a must with children around. It should be at least five feet high and locked at all times. Learning CPR could also save a child's life, but above all, supervision is key.

"The second leading cause of death in kids in the U.S. from one to four years old is drowning," Lamber said.

