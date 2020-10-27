Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man licked victim's foot at Georgia Dollar General

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Source: Covington Police Department

COVINGTON, Ga. - The Covington Police Department is looking for a man accused of a disturbing sexual act over the weekend.

Officials say on Sunday, the unidentified suspect approached a victim and asked if he could take pictures of her feet for a project.

After the woman agreed to the request, police say the man grabbed her foot and "began to touch himself."

According to law enforcement, the same man also licked another victim's foot at a Dollar General on Highway 278.

The man is believed to be driving a black, older-model Chrysler Pacifica.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call Detective Jeff Bruno at 770-385-2149.

