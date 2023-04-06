Police need help identifying body burned in Phoenix dumpster

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose body was found burned in a dumpster last month in Phoenix.

The incident happened on March 21 near 11th Avenue and Madison Street, which is in an area known as "The Zone," – a large homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix.

The victim has only been identified as a male. Two people were originally arrested in connection to the incident, but one has since been released.

Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspect(s).

If you have any information, call 480-WITNESS.

Map of area where the body was found: