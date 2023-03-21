Body found inside burning dumpster in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - A homicide investigation is underway near downtown Phoenix on March 21 after police say a body was found inside a dumpster that was set on fire.
Phoenix Police say the victim was found near 11th Avenue and Madison Street.
The victim's identity has not been released.
"This incident is still in the beginning stages of the investigation and will continue throughout this afternoon," police said.
