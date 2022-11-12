Dead newborn found lying on central Phoenix street

A dead newborn was found lying in the street in central Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded to an area near 11th Avenue and Madison at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12 after someone called 911 to report a child in the roadway.

"A fetus was located and pronounced deceased by fire," police said.

The remains will be examined by the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

The incident is still being investigated, and no other details were released.

