Dead newborn found lying on central Phoenix street
PHOENIX - A dead newborn was found lying in the street in central Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said.
Police responded to an area near 11th Avenue and Madison at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12 after someone called 911 to report a child in the roadway.
"A fetus was located and pronounced deceased by fire," police said.
The remains will be examined by the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.
The incident is still being investigated, and no other details were released.