Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was shot to death near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 and found 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, who had been shot.

Kizzee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to figure out what happened, and no other information was released.

