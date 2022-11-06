Man shot, killed inside Mesa apartment, police say

Mesa officers are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed inside an apartment near Southern Avenue and Alma School Road.

Police were called to the area at around 5 a.m. on Nov. 6 after residents reported hearing gunshots.

A man was found shot to death inside an apartment. His name was not released.

A witness reported seeing multiple people run out of the residence, but by the time officers arrived, no one was there except for the victim.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what happened.

