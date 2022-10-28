Man arrested after allegedly firing on police officers in Phoenix, investigators say

A person is behind bars for allegedly opening fire on Phoenix Police officers on the night of Oct. 27.

The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road. The suspect, identified by officials as 38-year-old Harry Denman, tried speaking to officers who were responding to a call.

As officers backed out of the parking lot, officials say Denman pulled out a handgun, and fired two rounds at the officers' car. Following a fight with the suspect, Denham was arrested.

Denman, investigators say, was treated at a hospital for his injuries, and was then booked on several criminal allegations. No officers were hurt.

A judge has set a $50,000 bond for Denman.

(Click here for interactive map)