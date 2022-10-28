MCSO finds undercover bunker containing guns, illegal drugs at Waddell storage facility

Authorities investigating the alleged theft of utilities at an RV storage facility in the west Valley discovered an underground bunker containing guns, illegal drugs, and cash.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says detectives served a search warrant on Oct. 25 at the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage facility, located near 143rd Avenue and Northern Parkway, after the owners were suspected of supplying their business with stolen electricity from a nearby Arizona Public Service junction box.

The owners of the facility, 61-year-old Laura Swink and her 35-year-old son, Steven Swink II, were arrested and booked into jail. They are accused of theft of service charges, criminal damage and obtaining utilities fraudulently.

Laura and Steven Swink II

While searching the facility, detectives found a large underground bunker, which consisted of several convex and semi-truck boxes that were stacked together to form the three-level bunker that was equipped with scissor jack elevators and tunnel ladder systems.

Chemical containers, bags of unknown powder, and cylinders of compressed gas were found in the bunker. Illegal drugs and several firearms were also found.

The following items were seized from the property:

36 guns

1 pound of methamphetamine

1 ounce of cocaine

.5 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms

200 narcotic pill capsules

$240,000 in cash

Gold and silver valued at $700,000

The investigation is ongoing by MCSO.