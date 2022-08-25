Glendale Police officers respond to scene of shooting

An investigation is underway in Glendale, where a shooting reportedly happened.

According to a brief statement released by Officer Tiffany Ngalula, patrol officers responded to an area near 69th Avenue and Maryland, after a 911 called said a man called her and told her he shot someone.

"Patrol responded to the address and could hear gunshots in the area. At this time no actual victims have been located," a portion of the statement read. "Officers on scene are proceeding with caution while attempting to make contact at the residence to identify if there are any victims."

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

(Click here for interactive map)