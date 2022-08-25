Domestic violence call leads to police chase in west Phoenix

Authorities used a grappler device overnight to end a police chase in west Phoenix, officials said.

Police in Phoenix, Glendale, and troopers with the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety were all involved in a pursuit that ended near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Glendale officers were responding to a domestic violence call at a nearby home just before midnight on Aug. 24 after someone had reported that a man driving a truck had crashed into a wall.

The man was reportedly threatening to shoot his girlfriend, police said.

"Officers were able to locate the vehicle around 1 a.m., which resulted in a multi agency pursuit," read a statement from Glendale PD.

Eventually the grappler was deployed to stop the vehicle.

No one was injured, and it is unknown if anyone was arrested.

More Arizona headlines