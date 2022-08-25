Phoenix sushi restaurant temporarily closed after car crashes into building

An east Phoenix sushi restaurant has been forced to temporarily shut down after a car smashed into the building on Wednesday.

The wreck happened at Sushi Sonora near 32nd Street and McDowell.

The driver and one other person were hospitalized for their injuries, but it's unknown if other people were in the restaurant when the collision happened.

It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control.

The restaurant's manager says a building inspection and repairs will need to be done, so the eatery will likely be closed for a few more days.

