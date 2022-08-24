Phoenix crash badly injures man, hospitalizes pregnant woman

A man is in extremely critical condition and a pregnant woman is doing OK after a multi-car crash in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

The crash happened near 32nd Street and McDowell Road on Aug. 24. It's not known what led up to the incident.

"The initial reports are that one person was trapped in a sedan on its roof and required extrication from the vehicle," says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.

A man in his 30s is fighting for his life at a hospital trauma center, the pregnant woman was taken to the hospital and is stable. Four others suffered minor injuries and didn't want to be hospitalized.

At the scene, there was a city of Phoenix bus that was stopped. It's unclear if it was involved in the crash.

No further information is available.