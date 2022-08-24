Police: Man shot and killed in Phoenix, suspect arrested in connection

A man was shot and killed in Phoenix on Wednesday night and another man was arrested in connection to the shooting, police said on Aug. 24.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near 14th Street and Broadway Road. That's where officers found an unidentified man who had been shot – he died at the scene.

"Officers also spoke to another man on the scene who was identified as the shooter. He was detained and had no injuries," police said.

There is no suspect description.

There is no further information.