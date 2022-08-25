Reports: Constable, suspect and 2 others dead following shooting at Tucson apartment complex

There are reports from Tucson that four people were killed at an apartment complex.

On the department's verified Twitter page, Tucson Police officials only announced that a homicide investigation is underway, and said they cannot confirm any names or details until next of kin were notified.

However, media reports from the southern Arizona city are providing more details on what happened.

According to reports from Tucson television station KOLD-TV, officers were called to the scene at around 11:00 a.m., and once they arrived, a man was found shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Reports from KOLD-TV state that the shooting happened when a county constable, identified as Deborah Martinez-Garibay, and an apartment manager served an eviction notice at the complex. Martinez-Garibay and the apartment manager, along with a third person who is reportedly the suspect's neighbor, were shot and killed before the suspect turned the gun on himself.

On Pima County's Twitter, officials released a statement from the county's Board of Supervisors chair, Sharon Bronson.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Precinct 8 Constable Deborah Martinez, who was killed today in the line of duty," read a portion of the statement.

Reports: Constable appointed to position in March

According to an article published by newspaper Tucson Sentinel, Martinez was appointed as constable in March. Martinez's predecessor, Kristen Randall, resigned two months prior.

In an article published by the Arizona Daily Star, it was stated that Randall resigned due to her frustration with her inability to keep people in their homes, in a job that requires her to evict these people.

The Arizona Daily Star article stated that during her time in office, Randall would provide tenants advance notice of their evictions, and inform them of help that is available.

What do constables do?

On Pima County government's website, it is stated that there are 10 constables within the county. The Constable's Office serves civil and criminal papers for the Pima Justice Court, Pima County agencies and departments. They also serve papers received from out-of-area courts that are equivalent to the level of the county's justice court.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

