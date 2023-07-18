Expand / Collapse search
Police need help identifying man found dead in north Phoenix dumpster

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:20PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police need help identifying a man whose body was found a month ago in a dumpster at a north Phoenix apartment complex.

Phoenix Police say the man went into a construction dumpster on June 16 near 35th and Dunlap Avenues.

Shortly after, a fire was started inside the dumpster and the man was killed.

On July 18, police released a sketch of the victim, describing him as a black or Hispanic man between 40-60 years old. He is 5'2" to 5'7" feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If you recognized him, you're asked to call police at 602-495-2443.

Area where the man's body was found: