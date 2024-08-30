Police officer hospitalized in a crash in west Phoenix

article

The Brief A marked Phoenix Police vehicle was involved in a crash at 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road. Two people, including the officer, were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.



A police officer is injured after being involved in a crash with another car near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road on Friday, Aug. 30.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. when a marked Phoenix Police Chevy Tahoe was struck by a vehicle that was turning left at the intersection.

According to a report, the left-turning vehicle failed to yield before crashing into the Tahoe.

Two people, including the officer, were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

An investigation took place at the intersection, police wrote in the release.

Map of where the crash happened: