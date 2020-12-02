Police officer shot in South St. Pete; expected to recover

article

A St. Petersburg police officer was shot and a second officer was injured during a shootout in South St. Pete this afternoon. A suspect was also shot, police said.

Officers have converged on the scene, which is along the 1400 block of 18th Avenue South. The view from SkyFOX showed the roads in the area were shut down and the 'Food Max' market at that location was ringed with crime scene tape.

A SPPD spokesperson says shots were fired at 4:17 p.m. and an officer was hit. A second person, later said to be a suspect, was also shot.

The suspect was taken to a hospital but his or her condition was not immediatley available.

A second police officer was injured at the scene, but not shot. Both officers are expected to be OK, FOX 13's Jordan Bowen reported.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.