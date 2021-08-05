Police search for missing man last seen in Peoria

article

The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

45-year-old John Bledsoe was last seen on August 5 at his residence located in the area of 103rd Avenue and Olive Avenue.

According to police, Bledsoe made several statements regarding possible self-harm prior to leaving.

Officers are actively looking for Bledsoe and have not been able to find him.

Anyone with information about Bledsoe's whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 623-773-8311.







