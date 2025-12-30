Deadly Phoenix light rail crash; good Samaritan hit by alleged drunk driver l Morning News Brief

article

From a deadly crash at a Phoenix intersection involving a light rail train to a suspected drunk driver accused of hitting and dragging a good Samaritan, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 30.

1. Deadly light rail crash

What we know:

One person died in a crash between a pickup truck and a light rail train at the intersection of Indian School Road and Central Avenue.

Dig deeper:

The Phoenix Fire Department says one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were taken to a hospital where two of them are in critical condition. The other two people suffered minor injuries.

2. Good Samaritan dragged by alleged drunk driver

What we know:

Glendale Police arrested Samuel Gallegos-Morga, 35, after he allegedly crashed a rental truck into a retaining wall and dragged an elderly neighbor who had approached the vehicle to help.

Dig deeper:

Investigators reported Gallegos-Morga had a blood alcohol content of 0.222%, and is being held on a $50,000 bond for the incident that left the victim hospitalized with a fractured eye socket.

3. Arrest made in quadruple shooting

Keon Joubert

The backstory:

Four people were shot early Sunday morning in downtown Phoenix near 1st and Washington Streets. One man suffered life-threatening injuries, while three women suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Update:

Phoenix Police identified the alleged shooter as 22-year-old Keon Joubert and arrested him. He's accused of multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault.

4. Confusing flex lanes

Local perspective:

Drivers in the new I-17 flex lanes report that lane-assist sensors and safety alarms are being triggered because vehicle software does not recognize the dotted line configurations.

What you can do:

Automotive experts recommend that drivers temporarily disable lane-assist features along the 8-mile stretch, while the Arizona Department of Transportation plans to contact automakers to request software updates for the new road layout.

5. Boy may face charges after ‘joke’ threat

What we know:

A youth soccer league canceled practice and police increased security at a southwestern Arizona athletic complex after a 12-year-old boy allegedly sent a threatening text message to a parents' group chat.

Dig deeper:

The boy reportedly admitted to the threat, calling it a joke, and now faces a review of charges by county authorities.

A look at today's weather

