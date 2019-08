Police are looking for an SUV that they say jumped a curb and hit three pedestrians in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, a dark-colored SUV jumped a curb on Indian School Road near 27th Avenue and hit three men who were walking on the sidewalk just after 2 a.m.

Two of the men were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.