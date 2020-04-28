Police: Shooting near North Scottsdale park a murder-suicide

article

Scottsdale Police investigators say all indications are that a deadly shooting that happened near the area of Via Linda Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard was a murder-suicide.

According to earlier police statements, the shooting happened in the area of Cholla Park, which is located on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Two people, identified by police as an adult man and an adult woman, were involved in the shooting. The man was declared dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital and later died there. The two were known to each other.

Police officials say the man shot the woman first, and then turned the gun on himself. The two were not identified by name as of Tuesday night.

An investigation is ongoing.