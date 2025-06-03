Police situation blocks traffic on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A law enforcement investigation is blocking several lanes of traffic along Interstate 10 in Phoenix.
What we know:
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers on June 3 responded to an "unknown situation" near I-10 and Jefferson Street, just west of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
The left lanes of eastbound I-10 near Van Buren Street are blocked, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
What we don't know:
DPS has not released any further details on the incident.
It's unknown when the traffic lanes will reopen.