Police situation blocks traffic on I-10 in Phoenix

The Brief A police situation is partially blocking traffic lanes along I-10 in Phoenix near Sky Harbor Airport. DPS says troopers responded to I-10 near Jefferson Street for an "unknown situation." No further details on the incident have been released.



A law enforcement investigation is blocking several lanes of traffic along Interstate 10 in Phoenix.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers on June 3 responded to an "unknown situation" near I-10 and Jefferson Street, just west of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The left lanes of eastbound I-10 near Van Buren Street are blocked, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

What we don't know:

DPS has not released any further details on the incident.

It's unknown when the traffic lanes will reopen.

Map of the area where traffic is blocked