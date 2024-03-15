Police still searching for suspects a year after Phoenix man was shot dead

One year.

That’s how long one family has lived without their father, son and brother, after 45-year-old Michael Amarillas was shot and killed in his Phoenix apartment.

"It’s awful," said Amarillas' sister, Denise Amarillas. "This year has been awful."

On March 16, 2023, Phoenix Police officers were called to an apartment near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road, where they found Amarillas with multiple gunshot wounds.

"Whoever shot him, shot him three times," said Amarillas' mother, Teresa Moreno. "Was one time not enough? Was the pain that you saw in his eyes not enough to fill your anger, or whatever was going on?"

Amarillas later died at the hospital, and the suspect or suspects in his murder remain on the loose since then.

"Our memories are now missed memories. Memories he missed," said Moreno. "Hearing his daughter Karisma speak for the first time, seeing MacKayla walk. Everything is missed memories."

On March 15, 2024, Amarillas' loved ones gathered at the cemetery where he was buried to pray. As the rain drops slid off tombstones, tears streamed Denise's face.

"It's a nightmare. I don’t wish this on anybody’s family," said Denise.

Case still active, according to police

Phoenix Police officials confirm the case remains active, and they also have a description of a suspect in the case.

Investigators think the man is between 5’6" to 5’10" tall, weighing 200 to 240 pounds, and was wearing a white construction helmet during the time of the murder. Detectives also think that suspect was driving a 2013-2023 silver Jeep Gladiator with large tires and dark rims.

"Somebody needs to be accountable. Somebody needs to be responsible," said Moreno. "[Amarillas] was not a discarded person. He was a loved son, a loved daddy, a loved brother. He meant something. He meant something dearly to this family."

Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police.