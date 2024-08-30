Parent of child who was found near Peoria intersection located: PD

article

Peoria Police say they have located the parents of a child who was found Friday morning.

Per an earlier statement posted to the department's official Facebook page, the child was found at around 9:00 a.m. in the area of 87th Avenue and Peoria wearing only blue boxer briefs. Police at the time say the child is between the ages of three to five.

Officials say while the child is safe, an investigation into the incident will remain ongoing.

Where the child was found