Police union discusses potential 'no confidence' vote for Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams

Less than a week after police chief Jeri Williams announced the firing of three Phoenix police officers, members of the Phoenix Police Union are meeting this week to discuss a potential vote of 'no confidence' for Williams.

Three Phoenix police officers were fired, one of which is seen in a now-viral video using excessive force on a family back in May. The others were fired for social media and workplace misconduct.

"I expect my officers to be respectful, professional and courteous and that is not what happened in these cases," said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

Now, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association says a 'no confidence' vote is in the works. Meetings will be held all week informing members about the vote and listening to their concerns. They will then move forward with a decision.

In an interview with FOX 10's John Hook, the President of PLEA said he has had a good relationship with Chief Williams, and the firing of the officers was "uncharacteristic."

"I think the chief's decision regarding the termination of Meyer and Detective Swick has caused the membership to lose confidence in her and they have reached out to us to see what we were going to do, are we going to have this vote, it seems like a loud calling from the membership," said Michael Britt London, PLEA President.

"So the victims ironically and the police union itself are actually singing the same song which is sick," said Jarett Maupin, activist.

Outside Phoenix police headquarters Monday, several victims of alleged police brutality say they aren't satisfied with the work the police chief if doing. They believe firing these officers isn't enough, and they are calling for all officers with misconduct to be fired.

"We're unified that the city of Phoenix needs a better chief than Jeri Williams," said Maupin. "She's failed in her leadership, failed to control police union, failed to hold her officers accountable, she's failed to do her job and fire all of the bad apples, all of the bad actors and all the police that are a disgrace to the badge and uniform."

The Phoenix Police Department said in a statement, "Chief Williams continues to be proud of the men and women who serve in every capacity of the Phoenix Police Department and the work they do to keep our community safe."

A similar vote of 'no confidence' happened several years ago with Chief Daniel Garcia.