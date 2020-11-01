Police: Woman shot and killed in Phoenix, man flees the scene

A woman was shot and killed in Phoenix on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 1 and police say the suspect fled the scene.

Just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 10th and Portland streets for reports of a shooting. There, they found a woman who had been shot.

The unidentified woman died at the scene.

The only suspect information provided is that it was a man who had left the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.