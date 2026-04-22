APS shuts off power to 6,000 Flagstaff-area customers for wildfire prevention

The Brief Power was shut off to approximately 6,000 APS customers in the Flagstaff area on April 22. APS says the shutoff is part of a plan to mitigate wildfire risk during a red flag warning. Power is expected to be off for 12-24 hours, the company said.



With extreme winds and a red flag warning in effect, Arizona Public Service shut off power to thousands of customers in northern Arizona as part of the company's plan to reduce the risk of wildfires.

Local perspective:

On Tuesday, APS said it was considering a potential power shutoff to mitigate wildfire risk in the Flagstaff area. On Wednesday at 9 a.m., power was shut off to approximately 6,000 customers. APS says the power was turned off to help prevent electrical equipment from starting or contributing to a wildfire.

"Extreme winds, with gusts forecasted to reach nearly 60 miles per hour near critical electrical infrastructure, coupled with dry terrain and other factors pose elevated wildfire risk," the company said in a news release. "APS meteorologists and fire mitigation specialists continue to closely monitor conditions and coordinate with local emergency management."

The following communities are impacted by the power shut off:

Doney Park

Timberline

Fernwood

Mormon Lake

Cosnino

Sunset Crater

Walnut Canyon

Valle

APS says power was also shut off for an additional 150 customers further north in some locations in and around Grand Canyon National Park, not including Grand Canyon Village.

What's next:

Power is expected to be out for 12-24 hours. APS says changing weather conditions may affect the outage times.

Power lines are visible atop an electrical pole. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

What you can do:

To view a map of the areas affected by the power outage, click here.

You can also contact APS' customer care center at 602-371-7171.