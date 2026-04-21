APS considers first-ever power shutoff in Flagstaff to prevent wildfires

The Brief APS is considering a potential public safety power shutoff in the Flagstaff area on Wednesday due to high winds and dry conditions. If enacted, it would be the first time the utility has used this wildfire prevention tool, which could result in a 12 to 24-hour outage. APS is alerting customers to prepare for the potential outage, which could begin as early as 9 a.m. on April 22.



APS is considering a potential public safety power shutoff (PSPS) to mitigate wildfire risk in the Flagstaff area.

What we know:

"We have not had weather conditions warrant a PSPS event so if it does take place tomorrow, it would be the first time that APS utilizes this tool," said APS representative Yessica Del Rincon.

Conditions forecasted for April 22 triggered a red flag warning by the National Weather Service in Flagstaff due to high winds and dry conditions. APS is alerting customers in targeted areas about the potential for a 12 to 24-hour power outage starting as early as 9 a.m.

Local perspective:

The news is concerning for Mountain View Market owner Rebecca Rambo.

"To be closed for an entire day is difficult, not only as a small business owner, but for these people who depend on their paychecks, and a little bit more notice. Maybe we could've closed that particular day to paint inside the store or do something where we had a benefit to be closed," said Rambo. "This should maybe be planned a week in advance or at least to give not only business owners, but also other people, people who depend on oxygen."

Michael Kowalski, who lives near Walnut Canyon, expressed concern from a health standpoint.

"I'm actually a Type 1 diabetic, so for me, all my medicine is stored in the refrigerator, so to not have access to power also means that I am at risk of losing some medicine or having it damaged," said Kowalski.

What they're saying:

APS said advance notifications are a priority, though the situation is evolving.

"This is a dynamic situation and the weather really changed in the last 24 hours, so that required us to be very flexible and nimble," said Del Rincon.

While some residents are concerned, others understand the goal.

"We want to protect our forests, we want to protect our first responders, we don't want anything to come on them that does not need to," said Rambo.

"I think that APS is doing the right thing because we have a lot of wildfires every single year and it's just so bad, it gets really close to home and we just want to keep it away from our Flagstaff area," Kowalski said.

What's next:

APS said there is a medical program available for customers to help with advance planning.

To view the areas affected by the PSPS warning, click here.