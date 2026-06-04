Tow truck driver killed in fiery crash on Loop 101

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The Brief A tow truck driver died at the hospital following a fiery crash on June 4 along the Loop 101. The crash happened at around 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Ray Road. All traffic lanes are back open following the crash.



A tow truck driver died following a fiery crash on the Loop 101 early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. on June 4 in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Ray Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the tow truck hit an attenuator before hitting a barrier wall. The truck then caught fire. The driver of the tow truck was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The crash blocked two lanes at Ray Road. All lanes have since been reopened.

What we don't know:

The tow truck driver wasn't identified.

What's next:

DPS is investigating the crash.