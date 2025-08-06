Police working to recover human remains from South Mountain

Police say they are working to recover human remains that were found in a remote area on South Mountain.

What they're saying:

The Phoenix Police Department says its homicide detectives are aware of the remains and are working on a recovery operation.

"Due to the area on south mountain detectives are in the process of arranging for specialized equipment in order to get to the area and conduct the recovery operation," police said.

What's next:

Police say they will provide an update on the recovery once the operation is complete.

Map of South Mountain