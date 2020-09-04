Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Popeyes employee fired for allegedly spitting in cop’s food, yelling 'ACAB'

By Michael Hollan
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX News
article

Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen sing or logo outside a restaurant wall. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A Popeyes worker in Texas lost their job after allegedly spitting in food before serving it to a police officer.

The former employee reportedly wrote an anti-police slogan on the box as well, and even yelled the phrase while the officer waited in the drive-thru.

The incident reportedly occurred at a Popeyes in San Antonio after the police officer entered the restaurant's drive-thru at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, My San Antonio reports.

RELATED: Restaurant fires server who told police detective to ‘quit your job’ on his receipt

After placing his order, the officer said he could hear someone yelling “ACAB” — an acronym for "all cops are b-------" — while he waited for his food, but didn’t react. After receiving his food, the officer reportedly left the drive-thru and then noticed that the letters “ACAB” had been written on the inside of the food container.

According to the police officer, it also appeared that there was spit on the food.

In a statement obtained by My San Antonio, a spokesperson for Popeyes confirmed the employee's firing.

The statement read: “We want to apologize to the guest involved. The actions of the team member do not reflect the values of our brand nor the high level of service we strive to deliver to our guests. The team member no longer works at the restaurant and the owner has reached out to the officer to personally apologize.”

RELATED: Indianapolis Target employee fired for claiming to put bleach in 'Blue Lives Matter' beverage

Target employee fired for claiming to put bleach in Blue Lives Matter beverage

A Target employee in Indianapolis lost their job after claiming to put bleach in a Blue Lives Matter beverage.

An SAPD spokesperson told My San Antonio that an investigation had been opened in regards to the potential food tampering.

“I'm sure that same officer would be there to protect and serve that establishment if it came to it," the police spokesperson said. "We're just going to go ahead and investigate it like we investigate every case and hopefully we come to some kind of peaceful resolution.”

Get updates on this story from foxnews.com.