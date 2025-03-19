Popular Phoenix yoga instructor goes missing; Aaron Gunches executed | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the disappearance of a popular Phoenix yoga instructor to the execution of an Arizona man for a murder that happened decades ago, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
1. Aaron Gunches Executed
Featured
After a years-long hiatus, executions have resumed in Arizona after Aaron Gunches was put to death. Gunches was given the death penalty in connection with a 2002 murder.
Also Read: Who was Aaron Gunches?
2. Phoenix yoga instructor goes missing
Featured
Friends and family are searching for Marcus Freiberger, a well-known yoga instructor from Phoenix's Melrose District. The 45-year-old has been missing for almost a month.
3. Arrest made over Tesla vandalism incident
Featured
A man suspected of keying a Tesla in a San Jose Costco parking lot —an act of vandalism captured on video for all to see— has been arrested, police said.
4. Elderly man accused of exposing himself at East Valley bookstore
Featured
Gilbert Police say 77-year-old Lauren Bauer was arrested for allegedly exposing himself inside the children's section of a bookstore. The incident happened in February.
5. Victims identified in deadly chain-reaction crash
Featured
Five people who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 40 in northern Arizona last week have been identified.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
Sunny skies and nice conditions in the Valley with a high of 73.