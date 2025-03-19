Expand / Collapse search

Popular Phoenix yoga instructor goes missing; Aaron Gunches executed | Nightly Roundup

Published  March 19, 2025 6:38pm MST
PHOENIX - From the disappearance of a popular Phoenix yoga instructor to the execution of an Arizona man for a murder that happened decades ago, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

1. Aaron Gunches Executed

Aaron Gunches: Arizona executes man who murdered girlfriend's ex

After a years-long hiatus, executions have resumed in Arizona after Aaron Gunches was put to death. Gunches was given the death penalty in connection with a 2002 murder.

Also Read: Who was Aaron Gunches?

2. Phoenix yoga instructor goes missing

Popular Phoenix yoga instructor goes missing after scheduled blind date

Friends and family are searching for Marcus Freiberger, a well-known yoga instructor from Phoenix's Melrose District. The 45-year-old has been missing for almost a month.

3. Arrest made over Tesla vandalism incident

California man arrested after viral video shows him keying Tesla

A man suspected of keying a Tesla in a San Jose Costco parking lot —an act of vandalism captured on video for all to see— has been arrested, police said.

4. Elderly man accused of exposing himself at East Valley bookstore

Elderly man accused of exposing himself at bookstore's children section: Gilbert PD

Gilbert Police say 77-year-old Lauren Bauer was arrested for allegedly exposing himself inside the children's section of a bookstore. The incident happened in February.

5. Victims identified in deadly chain-reaction crash

Victims identified in deadly chain-reaction crash on I-40

Five people who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 40 in northern Arizona last week have been identified.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Sunny and cool on Wednesday in Phoenix

Sunny skies and nice conditions in the Valley with a high of 73.

