Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Video: 'Porch Pirate' disguised as delivery driver swipes package

By Storyful
Published  June 7, 2024 11:10am MST
Crime and Public Safety
Storyful

'Porch Pirate' disguised as delivery driver swipes package

Doorbell camera shows the moment a porch pirate wearing an Amazon vest stole a package from a home. Credit: Matthew Elsevier via Storyful

A doorbell camera captured the moment a porch pirate wearing an Amazon vest stole a package from a home in Gardner, Massachusetts, in broad daylight on Tuesday, May 7.

Matthew Elsevier owns the camera that captured the moment the thief swiped his package. He told Storyful the man walked down his driveway after parking his blue SUV, and stole the package from his front door.

The Gardner Police Department (GPD) issued a warning on June 4, alerting residents to an increase in the theft of delivered packages. The GPD wrote on Facebook that, in most cases, expensive items such as cell phones are delivered and stolen within minutes.

"The suspects are often wearing an ‘Amazon’ vest and approach the house carrying a box, then will swap it out with the package that was originally delivered," police said.

The police department urged residents to be observant, and if possible note any identifying information about "suspicious persons or vehicles" if safe to do so.