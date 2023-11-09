Post Malone to perform on 16th hole of TPC Scottsdale ahead of WM Phoenix Open

One of the biggest names in music is coming to the Valley to kick off the WM Phoenix Open.

Post Malone will perform at the "Concert in the Coliseum" on the 16th hole at the TPC Scottsdale. A stage will be built right in the middle of the 16th hole, officials said.

The concert is Saturday, Feb. 3, two days before the golf tournament kicks off. The WM Phoenix Open takes place from Feb. 5-11.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.wmphoenixopen.com.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Post Malone backed by Sublime With Rome headlines Bud Lights Dive Bar Tour In New York City. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light)

Map of TPC Scottsdale: