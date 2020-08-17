Post office, Phoenix Fire Dept. explains why a USPS mailbox was removed

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:00 PM MST until MON 6:45 PM MST, Gila County
10
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:16 PM MST until MON 6:45 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Dust Advisory
from MON 6:09 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Dust Advisory
from MON 6:12 PM MST until MON 7:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 6:30 PM MST, Northern Gila County, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle

Post office, Phoenix Fire Dept. explains why a USPS mailbox was removed

By
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Post office, Phoenix Fire Dept. explains why a USPS mailbox was removed

The mailbox was moved in May 2020.

PHOENIX - Mailboxes have been disappearing around the nation, and some of those changes can be seen happening in the Valley.

The now-removed blue mailbox can be seen in an image from a Google street view taken in February of 2020 near 7th and Glendale avenues.

Courtesy of Google

Now, several months later, some are suspicious that it was removed by the United States Postal Service (USPS) to somehow slow down the mail especially when it comes to ballots for the November election.

Linda Bylow says she’s used the mailbox for years and is suspicious of why it’s been removed. "It looks connected. The timing is unusual, I'd say," she said.

USPS has been criticized in other states for removing collection boxes ahead of the November election.

When USPS was asked about the collection box being removed, a spokesperson said the Phoenix Fire Department requested removal.

The mailbox sat in the parking lot adjacent to Phoenix Fire Station 20.

The fire department says it made the request in May because people pulling up to drop off mail were creating a hazard to trucks as they exited the station onto Glendale Avenue. They say the postal service removed the box a few weeks later in May.

Bylow accepts the explanation and says it’s good that people are paying attention and asking questions going forward.

"I think people need to pay more attention to whats going on in our community. They need to be active. They need to take notice if something's amiss. If they don't say anything about it, who is?" she said.