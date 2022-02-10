Pre-construction work set to begin on stretches of I-17 ahead of major improvement project, ADOT officials say

Officials with ADOT say pre-construction work will start on a stretch of I-17 ahead of work associated with the Interstate 17 Improvement Project.

In a statement, ADOT officials say while work has not officially begun on the project, daytime shoulder closures and lower speed limits are necessary pre-construction work that includes geotechnical boring and drilling, bridge and culvert inspections, and survey work.

"Assessing underground conditions as part of the geotechnical work will help engineers design the freeway’s pavement, bridges, walls and drainage structures. Information on the soil, including its type, density, moisture content and strength, is essential prior to building any roadway and ensures that roads and bridges are properly designed and maintained to guarantee longevity," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say starting this week, overhead message boards along the corridor will let drivers know to expect helicopters flying overhead during daytime hours. The helicopters will haul workers and equipment to areas that are difficult to access for geotechnical investigation.

"Motorists need to pay attention to driving and focus on the road," read a portion of the statement.

Construction on the Interstate 17 Improvement Project, according to ADOT officials, will begin later this year. The project will take part along a 23-mile stretch of the freeway from Anthem Way to Sunset Point, and it is expected to take three years to complete.

"The project includes 15 miles of widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City and construction of approximately eight miles of flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point. Drivers can expect the entire 23 miles to be under construction at once and should plan their trips accordingly," read a portion of the statement.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app