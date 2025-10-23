Pregnant widow mourns husband killed in Scottsdale bar fight

The Brief TJ Pizzitola, 29, was fatally injured by an alleged sucker punch during an argument outside an Old Town Scottsdale bar on Oct. 11, leaving behind his pregnant wife and an unborn son. Five people were arrested in connection with the deadly assault, and the victim's family, while mourning a life cut short, is finding strength in the impending birth of his son and the knowledge that Pizzitola saved five lives through organ donation.



A young pregnant woman is grieving the loss of her husband, Thomas John "TJ" Pizzitola, who was killed outside an Old Town Scottsdale bar earlier this month.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the deadly assault.

What we know:

TJ, 29, was dropped off at Pattie's First Avenue Lounge, near Scottsdale Road and 1st Avenue, by his pregnant wife, Krisan Pizzitola, for what was supposed to be a simple night out with friends.

"I texted him that I had gotten home and he texted me back and said that he wished that I was there, but that he was so proud of me for staying home and taking care of our baby boy and that he loved me," Krisan said. "That was the last text I ever got from him."

TJ Pizzitola

In the early morning hours of Oct. 11, police say Pizzitola and his friends were kicked out of the lounge. As they walked to a ride-share pickup area in the rain, an argument started after one of his friends allegedly bumped into a woman near an awning.

According to police paperwork, 24-year-old Drew Meneses allegedly sucker-punched Pizzitola, knocking him unconscious.

"About 3:30 I saw that his location changed to the emergency room and dropped everything and ran down there in my pajamas," Krisan said.

Pizzitola later died from his fatal brain injury, leaving behind his wife, who is expecting their first child, a baby boy, next month.

'All he ever wanted to be was the best father'

"I'm trying so hard not to be so angry at this situation and try to be the strong woman that he thinks that I am," Krisan said.

TJ's mother, Gina Pizzitola, described her son as loving and selfless. She and Krisan said the attack was "unprovoked" and a surprise, noting the group had apologized and was walking away.

Meneses, along with 27-year-old Julius Husser, 26-year-old Tony Becker, 23-year-old Mark Whitford, and 27-year-old Krista Molina, were arrested on Oct. 22 in connection to the assault.

Top row: Tony Becker, Mark Whitford, Krista Molina. Bottom row: Drew Meneses, Julius Husser

In the midst of their grief, the family is finding strength for the baby boy TJ will never hold. Krisan plans to name their son TJ Vito, a tribute to her husband.

"All he ever wanted to be was the best father ever and the best husband," Krisan said. "But he wasn't finished."

The family confirmed that Pizzitola saved five lives through organ donation.

Map of the area where the incident happened

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up to support his family.