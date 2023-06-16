Prescott Valley workers stop wildfire before firefighters arrive

Prescott Valley residents quickly came together to put out a wildfire Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at around 2 p.m. in Coyote Springs, but by the time fire crews arrived, workers in the neighboring area had already extinguished the half-acre fire.

One worker used a tractor to dig a line to stop the spread, and another ran down the street to alert a water truck driver at a construction site. That truck doused the flames, effectively getting the fire under control.

"THANK YOU to the workers for their quick-thinking and actions!" said Central Arizona Fire and Medical. "We’d like to remind community members to remain cautious of attempting to fight fires as there are multiple factors that contribute to fire spread and we’d never encourage people to put themselves in harm’s way."

Fire officials say it sparked from a lawnmower blade making contact with a rock.

