Prescott's city council tables 2nd Amendment Sanctuary proposal

City Council members in Prescott have tabled a proposal that would have turned the city into a "2nd Amendment Sanctuary".

According to an agenda posted to the city's website, Resolution 2020-1734, if approved, would have declared the City of Prescott a "Second Amendment Sanctuary City".

Under the resolution, the City of Prescott would not "authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or officers for the purpose of enforcing laws that, after complete judicial review, are held to unconstitutionally infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms."

City records show it was Councilmembers Phil Goode and Cathey Rusing who requested the resolution be placed on the agenda for consideration.

The vote was taken during a meeting Tuesday afternoon. Both supporters and opponents turned up for the big vote. FOX 10's Matt Galka was at the meeting, and reported that supporters and opponents of the resolution both spoke in front of City Council members.

"I respectfully ask that you not needlessly endorse the regrettable environment of hyper-partisanship and conflict that pervades the country," said one man. "I also think Prescott's desired image [as] a welcoming, friendly place for tourists and other visitors could be undermined by resolutions endorsing political positions."

"In my mind, the only reason that any government would want to infringe on our Second Amendment right after 239 years is because they plan to do something that we would shoot them for," said a woman.

Advertisement

In the end, the resolution was tabled due to concerns that it would possibly need to be rescinded at a later date.