Preston Lord murder case: Talyn Vigil held on $2M bond

A suspect in the Preston Lord murder case will be back in court on October 7 and prosecutors are calling for Talyn Vigil's bond to be revoked.

The hearing will take place at 10 a.m. MST.

On the night of Oct. 6, Vigil was arrested and booked into jail the following morning. Law enforcement is recommending charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.

Last week, the judge requested additional evidence before ruling on whether a violation actually occurred.

Vigil was arrested in Tempe last month and accused of reckless motorcycle riding. This would be his third alleged release violation since his arrest for the 2023 murder of Lord.

Vigil is currently held on a $2 million cash-only bond.