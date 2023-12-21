Preston Lord murder investigation: Queen Creek Police say some parents are not cooperating with probe

Expand / Collapse search
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Officials with the Queen Creek Police Department are revealing new details surrounding their months-long investigation into the death of Preston Lord.

Preston, 16, died following an incident on the night of Oct. 28. According to initial statements, police received a 911 call of an assault near 194th Street and Via Del Rancho. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Preston in the roadway. Preston died two days after he was taken to the hospital.

In a statement released on Dec. 21, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice claimed that some parents have "actively refused to let their children participate in the investigation."

"We need people to come forward and stand up for Preston," read a portion of the statement.

Chief Brice revealed few other new details in the statement, but did say he understands that "it is incredibly frustrating for the public that there has not yet been an arrest."

"To secure a conviction, the County Attorney must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt - social media posts are not enough - they must be authenticated and corroborated," read a portion of the statement. "I also want to assure the community that we will continue to investigate all leads and submit charges for those who were involved with the Oct. 28 attack, regardless of connections to businesses, wealth, religious affiliation, or political party."

Chief Brice also said his police department is deploying extra patrols in areas where teens are known to congregate.

"We partner with our schools, businesses, and other community leaders to reinforce safety, and encourage parents to talk to their kids," read a portion of Chief Brice's statement.

