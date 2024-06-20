Prison sentence handed to retail thief; Procession held for Detective Ryan So | Nightly Roundup

article

From the sentencing of a man who stole a massive amount of merchandise from retail stores to a funeral procession held for fallen Scottsdale Detective Ryan So, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for June 20, 2024.

1. Man who stole $1 million from retail stores receives prison sentence

Featured article

2. Funeral services were held for fallen Detective Ryan So

Featured article

3. New details of Snapchat messages between alleged ‘Gilbert Goons’

Featured article

4. 2 people found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Surprise

Featured article

5. Gov. Katie Hobbs, AG Kris Mayes at odds about budget allocation of opioid settlement funds

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight: