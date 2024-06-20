Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until THU 7:45 PM MST, Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Cochise County

Prison sentence handed to retail thief; Procession held for Detective Ryan So | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 20, 2024 7:01pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From the sentencing of a man who stole a massive amount of merchandise from retail stores to a funeral procession held for fallen Scottsdale Detective Ryan So, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for June 20, 2024.

1. Man who stole $1 million from retail stores receives prison sentence

Featured

Man who stole $1M worth of merchandise in AZ, other states sentenced to prison
article

Man who stole $1M worth of merchandise in AZ, other states sentenced to prison

A "prolific" organized retail thief was sentenced to years in prison after being convicted of stealing more than a million dollars worth of merchandise in Arizona, among other states.

2. Funeral services were held for fallen Detective Ryan So

Featured

Funeral service held for Scottsdale Detective Ryan So
article

Funeral service held for Scottsdale Detective Ryan So

Det. Ryan So died after serving a search warrant. Scottsdale Police say he was accidentally shot by a rifle that fell out of a bag.

3. New details of Snapchat messages between alleged ‘Gilbert Goons’

Featured

Newly obtained docs on 'Gilbert Goons' detail Snapchat messages
article

Newly obtained docs on 'Gilbert Goons' detail Snapchat messages

Documents that detail Snapchat conversations following a teen's 2022 beating in Gilbert give an inside look at what the attackers were thinking.

4. 2 people found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Surprise

Featured

Suspected murder-suicide in Surprise leaves 2 people dead
article

Suspected murder-suicide in Surprise leaves 2 people dead

Two people are dead in Surprise and one succumbed to what Surprise Police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

5. Gov. Katie Hobbs, AG Kris Mayes at odds about budget allocation of opioid settlement funds

Featured

Arizona AG, Governor faceoff over opioid settlement funds being used in state budget
article

Arizona AG, Governor faceoff over opioid settlement funds being used in state budget

Arizona's Governor and Attorney General, both Democrats, are battling it out over the use of opioid settlement funds being used in the state's budget.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight:

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phoenix area
article

Arizona weather forecast: Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phoenix area

Thursday will be a much warmer day in the Valley as the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning.