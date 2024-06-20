Prison sentence handed to retail thief; Procession held for Detective Ryan So | Nightly Roundup

article
From the sentencing of a man who stole a massive amount of merchandise from retail stores to a funeral procession held for fallen Scottsdale Detective Ryan So, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for June 20, 2024.
1. Man who stole $1 million from retail stores receives prison sentence
A "prolific" organized retail thief was sentenced to years in prison after being convicted of stealing more than a million dollars worth of merchandise in Arizona, among other states.
2. Funeral services were held for fallen Detective Ryan So
Det. Ryan So died after serving a search warrant. Scottsdale Police say he was accidentally shot by a rifle that fell out of a bag.
3. New details of Snapchat messages between alleged ‘Gilbert Goons’
Documents that detail Snapchat conversations following a teen's 2022 beating in Gilbert give an inside look at what the attackers were thinking.
4. 2 people found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Surprise
Two people are dead in Surprise and one succumbed to what Surprise Police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
5. Gov. Katie Hobbs, AG Kris Mayes at odds about budget allocation of opioid settlement funds
Arizona's Governor and Attorney General, both Democrats, are battling it out over the use of opioid settlement funds being used in the state's budget.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight:
Thursday will be a much warmer day in the Valley as the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning.