Project Baccara: West Valley data center clears Maricopa County hurdle

The Brief Maricopa County supervisors approved a military compatibility permit in a four-to-one vote for Project Baccara, a West Valley data center. Residents voiced strong opposition over environmental impacts and proximity to Luke Air Force Base, with 553 comments submitted against it. The project still requires final site approval from the EPA and the military before development can move forward.



On May 6, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors greenlit a crucial permit for a data center project called "Project Baccara."

The backstory:

Project Baccara is a proposed large-scale development in the West Valley near Surprise, with two data center buildings powered by on-site natural gas generators.

"Project Baccara is not just another data center in the far West Valley. It represents opportunity," said one supporter of the project during the meeting.

The project faced some hurdles. One of them is a required military compatibility permit, which essentially ensures the new development does not interfere with military operations.

In a letter from March, Luke Air Force Base officials listed their conditions for compatibility, including not obstructing a pilot's visibility, and providing proper shielding to prevent interference with an aircraft.

"It is deemed compatible with Luke. We’ve received Luke’s conditions and the CEO immediately responded in writing, accepting all of those stipulations," said Ed Bull of Baccara Eagle Land, LLC.

"To the question of is this compatible, and that’s where I really struggle with. I really do not believe this is the appropriate location for this project," said Maricopa County Supervisor for District 5 Steve Gallardo.

Local perspective:

Leading up to the meeting, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors received 553 comments against the data center project, and five in support.

Although the focus of the May 6 meeting was the permit approval, community members used it as another chance to make their opinions heard.

"It will be built within feets of thousands of homes, and schools and community centers and parks," said one opponent.

"They raise the temperatures of surrounding neighborhoods, they poison the air, and they suck up the water supply," said another opponent.

"We’re not here today, really, to discuss should this remain vacant land. We’re here for this military compatibility permit," said Maricopa County Supervisor Debbie Lesko.

Ultimately, the permit was approved in a four-to-one vote.

What's next:

The EPA still has to give approval for the site, along with the military, before moving forward.