Prolonged low tides in Venice see smaller canals dry up

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
15
High Wind Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
High Wind Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 3:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Prolonged low tides in Venice see smaller canals dry up

Published 
World
Associated Press
d8871096-Venice-canals1.jpg article

FILE - The low tide today in Venice has reached -62 centimeters above mean sea level, causing problems to the navigation on Feb. 06, 2023, in Venice, Italy. (Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images)

VENICE, Italy - Some of Venice’s smaller canals have practically dried up due a prolonged spell of low tides, frustrating boat crews and bewildering tourists.

The prolonged stretch of ebb tides is linked to a lingering high-pressure weather system over much of Italy, experts say.

Since the canals essentially serve as streets in car-less Venice, the phenomenon of the last days has added to the challenges of every-day life in the lagoon city. Ambulance boats in some cases have had to tie up farther from their destination, forcing medical crews to sometimes hand carry stretchers over long distances since their vessels can't progress up canals reduced to a trickle of water and muck.

aff850ea-Venice-canals2.jpg

FILE - A general view of a dry canal for low tide on Feb.16, 2023, in Venice, Italy. (Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

For tourists, it meant gondolas couldn't navigate some secondary waterways that run under Venice's many picturesque bridges.

In mid-winter, high atmospheric pressure combined with the lunar cycle produces the ultra-low water levels during ebb tide, noted Jane Da Mosto, an environmental scientist and sustainable development analyst with We Are Here Venice, an environmental advocacy group.

She added that the phenomenon highlights lack of attention to the overdue need for cleaning Venice's inner canal network.

53548b34-

FILE - The low tide today in Venice has reached -62 centimeters above mean sea level, causing problems to the navigation on Feb. 06, 2023, in Venice, Italy. (Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images)

Navigation continued on the wider, main waterways, including the Grand and Giudecca canals.

Separately, the same high pressure system compounded by scarce Alpine snow melt this year has been a factor for the shriveling of lakes and rivers in northern Italy in recent weeks. This month, an isthmus linking the shores of Lake Garda to a small island has re-emerged, delighting visitors who were able to, in effect, walk part-way across the middle of the lake.